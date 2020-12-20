Up Next

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forwards Paul Watson and Yuta Watanabe.

Watson and the Raptors agreed to terms on a standard NBA contract. Watanabe's is a two-way deal.

Toronto’s roster currently stands at 17 players with Jalen Harris and Watanabe as two-way players.

The Raptors open the 2020-21 regular season Wednesday hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Tampa, Fla.

Amalie Arena is Toronto's home court during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watson originally signed a two-way player contract with Toronto on Jan. 15, 2020.

The six-foot-six, 210-pound forward averaged 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 8.7 minutes on the court in 10 games with Toronto and Atlanta last season.

He posted career highs of 22 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes in Toronto's regular-season finale Aug. 14 versus Denver.

Watson has played 30 games with Raptors 905 in the NBA G League, averaging 19 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Japan's Watanabe split last season between the Memphis Grizzlies and the G League's Memphis Hustle.

The six-foot-nine, 205-pound forward averaged two points, one rebound and just under six minutes on the court in 18 games with the Grizzlies.

Watanabe averaged 17 points and 5.7 rebounds in 22 games with the Hustle.

The Raptors waived Canadian guard/forward Oshae Brissett, forward/centre Henry Ellenson and forward Alize Johnson on Saturday.

