The Toronto Raptors have signed undrafted guard Ron Harper Jr. to a two-way deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He is the son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper.

Ron Harper Jr., -- out of Rutgers and Don Bosco Prep -- has agreed on a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Harper, 22, played four seasons at Rutgers, averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in his senior season. He was named to the Second-Team All-Big-10 and received the Haggerty award, which is awarded to the New York area's top means division I basketball player.

In 121 NCAA games, Harper Jr. averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

The Raptors selected Arizona centre Christian Koloko with the 33rd pick in Thursday's draft, their only selection of the night.