By the Numbers: The Raptors' struggles to begin the season

Pascal Siakam did not play in Thursday's game against the New York Knicks for disciplinary reasons, head coach Nick Nurse confirmed postgame.

Nick Nurse on the decision to hold Pascal Siakam out tonight: "It was a discipline thing for an internal matter, and that's the decision we went with tonight." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 1, 2021

After fouling out of Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Siakam walked off the court and straight to the locker room rather than joining his teammates on the bench.

Norman Powell replaced forward Siakam in the starting lineup on Thursday, he had started all three of the Raptors previous games this season.

The 26-year-old Siakam has averaged 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in the three contests this year.

The Raptors defeated the Knicks 100-83 in Tampa for their first victory of the season.