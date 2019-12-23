On heels of emotionally draining win, how can Raptors avoid letdown tonight?

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has been named the NBA's Eastern Conference player of the week.

Lowry averaged 24.5 points, 10 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 39.6 minutes while helping the injury-riddled Raptors go 4-0 last week.

The Philadelphia naive had his franchise-best 13th career triple-double in a win in Detroit last Wednesday. The five-time NBA all-star finished the week with a game-high 32 points as the Raptors posted their largest comeback victory in franchise history, erasing a 30-point deficit to beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

It marks the sixth time Lowry has earned the honour.

Lowry is the second Raptor to be named an East player of the week this year. Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got the nod in the second week of November.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder was named West player of the week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2019.