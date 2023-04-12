The Toronto Raptors will face off with the franchise’s all-time leader in games played and points as they host DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the Eastern Conference play-in-tournament on Wednesday.

Watch the matchup LIVE Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT across the TSN Network, on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The winner of the matchup will advance to play Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat in the second round of the play-in bracket on Friday, who lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

The Raptors won two of their three matchups against the Bulls this season, with both victories coming at Scotiabank Arena.

Point guard Fred VanVleet says the team is preparing for Wednesday’s win-or-go-home game as if they’re already in the playoffs.

"It’s not exactly the playoffs but a similar type of preparation, getting ready for win or go home,” VanVleet said after practice on Monday. “I think it should bode well for us to just be able to lock in on one thing."

The 29-year-old, who averaged 19.3 points and a career-high 7.2 assists this season, says head coach Nick Nurse and the rest of the coaching staff will have the team ready for the Bulls, and it’s up to the team to execute the game plan.

"I think our coaching staff is one of the tops in the league in terms of preparation and game planning and finding different things and having adjustments ready on the fly," said VanVleet. "You’ve got to give them a ton of credit for that.

"It’s up to us to go out there and try to execute the best we can. I'm looking forward to it."

Nurse reiterated the sense of urgency surrounding tonight’s play-in game.

"I know this is going to sound silly to you, but every game is must win," said Nurse. "Every game we play, we're going out there to win.

Forward O.G. Anunoby looks forward to the challenge of stopping DeRozan, who he played with during his rookie season in 2017-18.

"Just denying him the ball and trying to force out his catches as far as possible," said Anunoby on how to stop DeRozan. "Making him work for everything, make everything as difficult as possible.

"It’s definitely difficult against a player like him. He’s a great player with a bunch of different tricks and skills."

The Hawks claimed the seventh seed and a first-round matchup with the Boston Celtics with yesterday’s win over the Heat. The winner of Friday’s game against Miami will claim the eighth seed and face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round.