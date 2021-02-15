Too little, too late for Raptors in losing effort

The Toronto Raptors do have interest in Cleveland Cavaliers centre Andre Drummond, but trade talks have only been exploratory to this point, according TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Lewenberg adds that matching salary would be difficult for the Raptors and likely force them to give up more than they're willing to part with. Drummond is playing on a $28.7 million expiring contract.

The Raptors haven’t had anything more than exploratory conversations re: Drummond, I’m told. There’s interest and he would obviously address a glaring need, but matching salary would be difficult and likely mean giving up more than they’re willing to part with. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 15, 2021

Lewenberg's report coincides with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that "there are no serious, ongoing trade discussions with any team now" by the Cavaliers regarding Drummond, both of which came after Shams Charania of The Athletic wrote the Raptors and Cavaliers were engaged in active talks.

Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported earlier Monday that the Cavaliers are no longer planning to play Drummond as they work to trade the two-time All-Star centre before the NBA's March 25 deadline.

Drummond's agent told ESPN, ""Whichever direction this goes, Andre is 27, in his prime, and I believe strongly that he has a great deal to add to a team building toward a postseason run."

The 27-year-old is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds this season amidst the Cavaliers' 10-18 start. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Drummond, who spent the better part of his first eight seasons in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, was traded to the Cavaliers ahead of the trade deadline last season. He has averaged 14.6 points and 13.8 rebounds over his nine-year career.

The Raptors (12-15) sit eighth in the Eastern Conference after Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Cavaliers are 13th in the conference at 10-18.