The Toronto Raptors will open their second-round series against the Boston Celtics Thursday night with coverage starting across the TSN Network and TSN Direct at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The Eastern Conference Semifinal will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the postseason, with Games 1, 3, 5, and 7, if necessary, on TSN. You can listen to Games 2, 4, 6 on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto.

The Celtics faced little resistance as they dispatched the Philadelphia 76ers in four games in the first round, while the Raptors fought through an injury to star Kyle Lowry and advanced on the strength of an all-time performance from their bench in the final game of a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.

Lowry's status for Game 1 on Thursday remains up in the air with a left-ankle sprain.

Since arriving in the Orlando bubble, the Raptors have lost only once, an Aug. 7, 122-100 rout at the hands of the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown led all scorers that night with 20 points, with Jayson Tatum adding 18 points and seven rebounds.

Fred VanVleet paced the Raptors attack with 13 points in what still stands as the Raptors lone defeat at the Wide World of Sports Complex.

The teams met three times in the 2019-20 regular season before the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with two of those three games also going to the Celtics.

This time around, the Celtics will be without Gordon Hayward, who suffered a Grade 3 right ankle sprain in Game 1 against the 76ers. The 30-year-old left the NBA bubble on Sunday to continue his rehab and is likely out four weeks.

Hayward posted 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season for the Celtics and averaged 12.8 points in four games this year against the Raptors.