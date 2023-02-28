The Toronto Raptors are signing veteran swingman Will Barton, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

To make room for Barton, the team is waiving forward Juancho Hernangomez.

Free agent G/F Will Barton is finalizing a deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2023

Barton, 32, was released by the Washington Wizards earlier this month.

The Memphis product appeared in 40 games this season, averaging 7.7 points on .387 shooting, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists over 19.6 minutes a night.

A native of Baltimore, Barton is in his 11th NBA season. He previously spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.

For his career, Barton has averaged 11.4 PPG on .431 shooting, 4.2 RPG and 2.7 APG in 663 games.

The Toronto Raptors are waiving forward Juancho Hernangomez, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2023

Hernangomez, 27, was in his first year with the Raptors and seventh NBA season.

In 42 games this season, the Madrid native averaged 2.9 PPG and 2.9 RPG in 14.6 MPG.

Hernangomez is in his seventh NBA season, having previously suited up for the Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.