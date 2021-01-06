PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 24 points, Jae Crowder added 21 and the Phoenix Suns made 21 3-pointers on the way to a 123-115 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

The Suns made at least 20 3-pointers in a game for the fourth time in franchise history and hit from long range all night, making nine in the first half and 12 more in the second. Crowder led the way with six 3s while Cameron Johnson added four.

Johnson scored 16 to lead the Suns bench, which poured in 42 points. Dario Saric added 15 points. The Suns finished 21 of 40 (52.5%) from 3-point range.

The Suns have won five of their past six and improved to 6-2, which is tied for tops in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Lakers. Phoenix has continued the momentum it gained at the end of last season, when it won all eight games in the NBA’s Florida bubble and nearly qualified for the playoffs.

Pascal Siakam scored 32 points on 11-of-21 shooting and Kyle Lowry added 24 points for the Raptors, who fell to 1-6 and had their six-game winning streak against Phoenix snapped. The Raptors shot nearly 50% from the field but couldn’t keep up with the Suns.

Phoenix led 96-87 going into the fourth quarter and extended its advantage to 105-90 on a corner 3 by Saric with about 9:30 remaining. The Raptors cut the advantage to 121-115 with 35 seconds left but Chris Paul made two free throws to turn back the rally.

The game stayed tight throughout the first half and the Suns took a 58-54 lead into halftime. Crowder scored 15 points in the first half and made four 3-pointers. Johnson came off the bench to add 13 and made three 3s.

Siakam had 19 points before the break, shooting 7 of 10 from the field.

ANTHEMS

The teams met at centre court and linked arms during the singing of the Canadian and U.S. national anthems, reacting to a tumultuous day on which a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Forward Aron Baynes returned to the desert after playing last season with the Suns. He averaged a career-high 11.5 points per game last season, playing particularly well early in the season when Ayton was out because of a 25-game suspension. Baynes finished with no points and five rebounds in 13 minutes. ... Lowry was hit in the face during the fourth quarter while trying to defend Ayton. Officials reviewed the play but said no “hostile act” occurred. Lowry stayed down for a minute but returned to the game.

Suns: Guard Cameron Payne tied a career-high with 10 assists. ... Deandre Ayton had 11 points and 16 rebounds. ... The Suns shot 22 of 24 on free throws. ... Paul had 12 points and eight assists.

UP NEXT

The Raptors continue their four-game trip Friday at Sacramento.

The Suns travel to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports