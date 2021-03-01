Raptors game on Tuesday against Pistons in danger of being postponed

On the heels of the Raptors game on Sunday being postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team's game on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons is likely to be postponed as well, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Still awaiting official word from the league, and it sounds like things remain quite fluid, but hearing tomorrow’s Raptors-Pistons game is likely to be postponed. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 1, 2021

An official announcement regarding the status of Tuesday's game, however, has yet to be made, and per Lewenberg, the situation appears to remain quite fluid.

More to come.