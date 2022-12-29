The Toronto Raptors have waived forward Justin Champagnie, whose contract was due to become fully guaranteed over the weekend.

This leaves the team with 14 players on the active roster, not including two-way contracts, and an open roster spot.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that Champagnie impressed enough on a two-way deal last season for the Raptors to bring him back on a non-guaranteed deal for 2022-23.

Champagnie appeared in just three games this season. He averaged 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in an average of 3.7 minutes played. In 36 games last season, Champagnie put up 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds.

A native of Brooklyn, Champagnie played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh.