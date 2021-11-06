The Toronto Raptors have waived forward Sam Dekker, the team announced on Saturday ahead of today's guaranteed contract date. The club's roster now stands at 14 players with two two-way players.

Dekker appeared in one regular-season game with the Raptors after signing as a free agent in the summer. Isaac Bonga's contract will remain on the roster and his contract has become fully guaranteed. With the move, the Raptors are now under the luxury-tax threshold.

In 201 career games with the Raptors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, and Cleveland Cavaliers, Dekker has averaged 5.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.4 minutes. He was selected 18th overall by the Rockets in the 2015 NBA Draft.