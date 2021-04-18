1h ago
Raptors without 4 starters vs. Thunder, Trent expected to return
The Toronto Raptors will be without starters OG Anunoby, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet when they play the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday.
Gary Trent Jr. is no longer on the injury list and is expected to make his return.
Anunoby is dealing with a left calf injury, Siakam a left shoulder injury, and VanVleet a left hip injury. Lowry will miss the game to rest.
