Rock outlast Riptide improve to 5-1 at home in NLL this season

HAMILTON — Four players scored a pair of goals to help the Toronto Rock to a 12-9 victory over the New York Riptide in the NLL on Saturday.

Dan Dawson, Rob Hellyer, Dan Craig and Zach Manns scored two goals apiece for the Rock (7-4). Dawson added four assists for the six-point game. Goalie Nick Rose made 37 saves.

Toronto improved to 5-1 at home at FirstOntario Centre.

Dan Lomas scored a hat trick in defeat for the Riptide (2-8), which got 45 saves from Steven Orleman.

Toronto outshot New York 57-46 and went 3 for 4 on the power play. New York was 1 for 4 with the extra player.

The Rock lost 14-13 to the Riptide last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2022.