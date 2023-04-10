For the first time since 2015, Gold Cup action will return to Toronto.

BMO Field, home of Toronto FC, was announced as one of 14 venues that will play host to this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, set to be played from June 16 to July 17.

"We are honoured to host one of the most important tournaments of the Concacaf region and thrilled to welcome the Gold Cup back to BMO Field," TFC president Bill Manning said in a statement. "We've seen the growth of this sport in recent years, and BMO Field has witnessed the most memorable moments in the history of Canadian soccer. It will be an incredible opportunity to continue celebrating soccer in our city and community as we prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. We are committed to providing a memorable and enjoyable experience for international teams and fans."

In 2015, BMO Field was host to a pair of Group B games as Jamaica beat El Salvador 1-0 and Canada and Costa Rica played to a 0-0 draw.

The 13 other cities to host games will be Arlington, TX, Charlotte, NC, Chicago, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Glendale, AZ, Harrison, NJ, Houston, Inglewood, CA, Las Vegas, San Diego, Santa Clara, CA and St. Louis.

Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium will host the final on July 16.

The Gold Cup draw is set for Friday. Canada is in Pot 1 alongside the United States, Mexico and Costa Rica as the four top-ranked teams in Concacaf.