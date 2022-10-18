BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Toronto winger Lorenzo Insigne set a Major League Soccer record with $14 million salary when he joined the team from Napoli last summer, according to the league's players' association.

Insigne, who scored six goals in 11 matches, took over as highest-paid player from Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who has a base salary of $7.35 million and total compensation of $8.153 million.

Before this year, the high was Zlatan Ibrahimović's $7.2 million with the LA Galaxy in 2019.

Toronto also signed forward Federico Bernardeschi from Juventus. He has a $3.125 million salary and $6.256 million in total compensation.

LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez dropped to third overall at $6 million in salary and $7.443 million in total compensation, followed by Bernardeschi and Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín with $5.1 million base and $5.793 million in total compensation.

Higuaín announced his retirement and played what he said was his final match on Monday.

Other notable players who joined the league in midseason were Houston midfielder Héctor Herrera ($4.75 million in salary and $5.246 million in total compensation), D.C. United forward Christian Benteke ($4 million, $4.182 million), Columbus forward Cucho Hernández ($2.6 million, $2.886 million), Los Angeles FC winger Gareth Bale ($1.6 million, $2.386 million), Austin midfielder Emiliao Rigoni ($1.846 million, $2.294 million) and LAFC forward Denis Bouanga ($2.083 million).

The union released its latest salary report, dated Sept. 2, on Monday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports