BOSTON — Toronto's Justyn Knight set a new Canadian indoor record in the men's 1,500 metres on Friday at the Boston University Last Chance meet.

Knight won gold in three minutes 36.13 seconds, easily bettering Doug Consiglio's record of 3:38.73 set in 1968.

Britain's Chris O'Hare was second in 3:36.40 and Izaic Yorks of the United States was third in 3:37.81.

Knight's time on Friday was also the third fastest in the world for 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.