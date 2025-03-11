The Professional Women's Hockey League has fined Toronto Sceptres defender Renata Fast US$250, the league announced Tuesday.

The PWHL also suspended Minnesota Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme for one game, with both stemming from Toronto's 2-1 overtime loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

The player safety committee determined that Fast, at 3:23 of the first period, struck Frost forward Kendall Coyne Schofield in the head with the shaft of her stick, which went unpenalized during play.

It's the first time Fast has been assessed a fine in the PWHL.

At 12:06 of the second period, the committee determined that Curl-Salemme extended her elbow upward and outward as she delivered a high hit on Sceptres defender Megan Carter, making her head the main point of contact. The play resulted in a minor penalty for elbowing.

It's the second suspension of the season for Curl-Salemme after a high-sticking incident on Jan. 2 against Boston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.