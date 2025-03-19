The Toronto Sceptres return from a 10-day break tonight, looking to get back on track against the New York Sirens.

Watch the Sceptres take on the Sirens LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN4/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Before the break, the Sceptres lost 2-1 in overtime against the Minnesota Frost as Kendall Coyne-Schofield got the puck past Kristen Campbell for the win.

Defender Renata Fast and forward Daryl Watts are tied with Sirens star rookie Sarah Fillier atop the PWHL in assists this season with 15.

Fast has continued to log heavy minutes for Toronto this year. In the previous game against Minnesota, she had 29:10 minutes of ice time, six hits and a goal. She leads all defenders in scoring this season with five goals and 20 points in 23 games.

After a good season in Ottawa last year, Watts has become one of the PWHL’s prolific point-getters this year in Toronto with six goals and 21 points in 23 games.

In the Sceptres’ last meeting against New York, forward Hannah Miller had two goals and two assists in a Toronto 4-1 victory, while rookie Julia Gosling scored twice and Watts picked up three assists.

The Sirens broke a nine-game losing streak last week against the league-leading Montreal Victoire with a 3-2 overtime win. They then followed that up with a 4-1 win over the Frost on Sunday in front of a record-breaking crowd for a women’s hockey game in the United States at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Fillier is second in the PWHL in points this season with 25 in 23 games, trailing only Boston’s Hilary Knight who has 26 points.

She is currently riding a six-game point streak dating back to Feb. 19 with eight points in that span.

Despite the Sirens’ struggles, Sirens goaltender Corinne Schroeder has turned in another good season, recording a .915 save percentage and 2.59 goals-against average and was the goalie of record for the last two wins. She made 33 saves against Minnesota on Sunday to secure the win.

The two teams have faced off four times this season with both teams winning two games apiece.