Angela James is coming to the National Women's Hockey League.

The Toronto Six announced on Thursday that the Hockey Hall of Famer will be joining the team as an assistant coach under new head coach Mark Joslin.

“Angela James is an all time great in the hockey world and we are excited to have her working with us at the Six,” team president Digit Murphy said in a release. “As an ambassador of the game and Hall of Famer, the perspective and hockey knowledge that she brings to our team is amazing. Her presence in the Toronto Six will shed even more light and amplify our message of empowerment inclusion and education both on and off the ice."

A Toronto native, James was inducted into the Hall in 2010 after a storied career that saw her win four world championships and two 3 Nations Cups.

“It means a lot to me to have an opportunity to coach the girls and be a part of the progression and advancement of the women’s game to pro status and beyond," the 55-year-old James said in a release. "I grew up playing elite hockey after college and all women should have that same opportunity. Hockey is Hockey. We have a talented team, great coaches and a great administration. I look forward to working with everyone and being apart of the Toronto Six and more especially, winning.”

James, who was Canada's first Black captain, joins Joslin, the NHWL's first Black head coach.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Angela and have her by my side as assistant coach of the Toronto Six," Joslin, who was appointed head coach earlier this month, said in a release. “We began our friendship over 30 years ago both playing Varsity Hockey and taking the same academic courses at Seneca College, so it was a simple decision for me to ask her to come on board. Angela’s success, experience and knowledge in the world of women’s pro hockey speaks for itself. The NWHL, the Toronto Six franchise and I are extremely fortunate to have Angela be a part of the future of women’s pro hockey.”