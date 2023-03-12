TORONTO — The Toronto Six didn't take long to fix their scoring issues after dropping a 3-2 decision to the Boston Pride on Saturday.

Less than 24 hours later, the Six scored five times to defeat the league-leading Pride 5-4 in Premier Hockey Federation action at Canlan Sport-York.

Shiann Darkangelo, Daryl Watts, Brittany Howard, Michela Cava and Breanne Wilson-Bennett scored for the Six (17-5-2), who were outshot 40-30 in the women's professional hockey contest.

Kayla Friesen, Olivia Zafuto, Sammy Davis and Kali Flanagan scored for the Pride (19-4-1).

The Six led 4-1 after the first period and 5-3 heading into the third.

Making her fifth start of the regular season, Carly Jackson made 36 saves between the pipes in the winning effort.

“The first period I really liked,” said Toronto coach Geraldine Heaney. “The second and third, we got away from our game plan a little bit and it was wide-open hockey.

"It was very entertaining for the fans, but as a coach, you don’t like to see so many four-on-ones and four-on-twos, as many as we did today, so we need to clean that up for next weekend. It was nice for the girls to get the big win at the end of the season, especially after losing (Saturday).”

The Six now head into the PHF Isobel Cup semifinals, which they will host on home ice next weekend at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2023.