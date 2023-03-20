A berth in the Premier Hockey Federation's Isobel Cup final is on the line Monday as the Toronto Six and Connecticut Whale are set to face off in the deciding Game 3 of the semifinal.

The Whale took Game 1 of the series on Friday, winning 5-3 thanks to two goals from Taylor Girard and 21 saves from Abbie Ives.

The Six responded in Game 2 on Sunday with a 3-2 win in overtime. Emma Woods potted the game-winner with 7:29 remaining in overtime at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto. Brittany Howard scored both goals for the Six in regulation.

Tonight’s winner will take on the Minnesota Whitecaps in the Isobel Cup final in a one-game championship game on March 26 at Mullett Arena in partnership with the Arizona Coyotes.

The Whitecaps swept the Boston Pride 2-0 in their semifinals in an upset. The Pride were the reigning back-to-back PHF champions and hadn’t lost two consecutive games all season before the playoffs.

Minnesota entered the playoffs on an eight-game losing streak and were 0-4 against Boston in the regular season.

The Six have yet to advance to the final since joining the league in 2021 while the Whale reached the title game in 2022 before losing to the Pride.