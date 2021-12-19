Six stretch win streak to four games with victory over Whitecaps

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored the winning goal to lift the Toronto Six 2-1 over the Minnesota Whitecaps, and extend their winning streak to four games in the Premier Hockey Federation.

The Six head home with a sweep of the Whitecaps, blanking their host 4-0 a day earlier.

Audra Morrison scored for Minnesota (1-6-1) early in the first period, before Shiann Darkangelo tied it up 8:59 into the first period.

Grant-Mentis got the winner a minute and four seconds later for the Six (7-1-1).

The Six outshot Minnesota 13-6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19. 2021.