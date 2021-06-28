The Toronto Six have named Krystiana Clarke as their new general manager, joining the staff led by owner Johanna Boynton, president Digit Murphy, and newly appointed head coach Mark Joslin and assistant coach Angela James.

“We are so excited to welcome Krysti Clarke as the newest member of the Toronto Six Hockey Club,” said Murphy. “Krysti is a well-rounded individual who brings her knowledge and expertise to the role of General Manager. We look forward to Krysti’s many contributions and her presence and impact being felt immediately.”

Clarke succeeds Mandy Cronin in the role. She still serves as the manager of operations with York United FC of the Canadian Premier League.

“I am excited and honoured to have the opportunity to join this history-making team as the General Manager,” she said. “I bring with me lessons learned from another sport that will help with reimagining our approach to and vision of the game. With this legendary crew, I know we can work together to make meaningful change within the world of hockey and women's sport.”