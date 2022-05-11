The Toronto Six have re-signed goaltender Elaine Chuli to a new contract for the 2022-23 PHF season.

In 2021-22, Chuli had a 16-1-0 record with a .931 save percentage and 1.82 goals-against average and was named a PHF All-Star for the first time in her career. She won All-Star MVP as she helped Team Dempsey win the All-Star Championship.

“I just feel like we have unfinished business and I’ve had a great experience with the organization,” Chuli said. “I’m happy to be a part of what we’re building with the Toronto Six and the PHF as a whole, so I’m just really grateful for the opportunity and I’m ready to go out there and win some games next season.”

Heading her into her third season with Toronto, she has compiled a record of 20-2-0 in 25 appearances, with a .932 save percentage and a 1.77 GAA.