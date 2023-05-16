Isobel Cup champions Toronto Six announced the re-signing of goaltender Elaine Chuli to a two-year deal on Tuesday.

Chuli, 29, has spent the past three seasons with the team.

“Being here since the team started back in 2020, I feel really tied to the organization and the city, and I’m super excited to keep building what we’ve already started here the last three seasons,” Chuli said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to bringing another championship back to Toronto."

A native of Waterford, Ont., Chuli was 12-5-0 last season in 19 starts with a goals against average of 2.61 and a .917 save percentage. In four playoff games, she was 4-1 with a 2.20 GAA and .920 SV% as the Six captured their first Premier Hockey Federation title.

“Elaine Chuli has been the quarterback of this team for many years, and I don’t think there was any doubt that we would have, in my opinion, the greatest goaltender in the league back with us this year,” Six general manager Angela James said. “We are happy to have Chuli back for the next two seasons.”

Chuli joins captain Shiann Darkangelo and forward Daryl Watts as under contract for next season.