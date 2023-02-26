RICHFIELD, Minn. — Dominika Lásková and Shiann Darkangelo scored two goals apiece as the Toronto Six routed the Minnesota Whitecaps 7-1 on Sunday.

Michela Cava, with a goal and two assists, Lexi Templeman and Tereza Vanišová contributed the rest for Toronto (16-4-2), which sits atop the Premier Hockey Federation standings. Carly Jackson made 22 saves.

Natalie Snodgrass scored the lone marker for Minnesota (10-8-2). Jenna Brenneman stopped 33-of-40 shots.

The Six entered the contest having defeated the Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday. Toronto will next play a back-to-back against the Boston Pride on March 11 and 12.

In other PHF action, the Montreal Force earned a convincing 6-2 win over the Buffalo Beauts in Boisbriand, Que.

Jade Downie-Landry and Sarah Lefort each scored twice, while Alyssa Holmes and Kristina Shanahan added the others for Montreal (8-13-1). Tricia Deguire made 26 saves.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Whitney Dove replied for Buffalo (5-13-2). Samantha Ridgewell stopped 33-of-39 shots.

The Force next take on the Metropolitan Riveters in a back-to-back set on March 4 and 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2023.