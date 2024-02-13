Toronto visits Boston, Ottawa heads to Minnesota in PWHL action on TSN

PWHL Toronto heads to Boston looking for their third win in a row, while PWHL Ottawa visits Minnesota, LIVE Wednesday on TSN.

--

PWHL Toronto at PWHL Boston

The red-hot Natalie Spooner leads PWHL Toronto into Tsongas Center as they take on PWHL Boston looking for their third consecutive victory.

Watch PWHL Toronto face PWHL Boston LIVE Wednesday at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Spooner was the catalyst in both wins leading up to their trip to Boston.

She scored twice in Toronto’s 4-1 victory over PWHL Minnesota on Feb. 3 and before that had both markers as they shut out New York 2-0 on Jan. 26.

The 33-year-old now leads the league with seven goals entering play on Wednesday.

Spooner’s scoring touch also carried over to the recently completed Rivalry Series. She scored once in Game 6 and twice in Game 7 as Canada stormed back to win the competition after dropping the first three games.

Renata Fast and Blayre Turnbull also scored for Toronto in the victory over Minnesota, as each player found the net for the first time this season.

Goaltender Kristen Campbell turned away 24 of 25 shots to pick up the win against Minnesota and stopped all 19 shots to earn the shutout victory over New York.

She is 4-4-0 on the season with a 2.58 goals-against average.

Boston has split the first two games of their current six-game home stand, playing an extra frame in both games.

Sophie Shirley scored their only marker, her first of the campaign, as they fell 2-1 to PWHL Montreal in OT in their last outing.

Prior to that, captain Hilary Knight scored her first of the season in overtime as Boston earned a 4-3 victory over PWHL Minnesota.

Kaleigh Fratkin, Taylor Girard and Alina Müller also scored for Boston in that win.

This is the second meeting of the season between Boston and Toronto.

Loren Gabel scored twice for Boston as they defeated Toronto 3-2 at Mattamy Athletic Centre on Jan. 17.

Hannah Miller had both markers for Toronto in the loss.

PWHL Ottawa at PWHL Minnesota

PWHL Ottawa will aim to bounce back from three straight losses as they play the first end of a home-and-home against PWHL Minnesota.

Watch PWHL Ottawa visit PWHL Minnesota LIVE Wednesday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN+.

Aneta Tejralová, Lexie Adzija and Savannah Harmon scored for Ottawa as they built a three-goal lead against New York in their last outing.

Unfortunately, New York scored three unanswered third-period goals to force the game into overtime before Alex Carpenter fired home the winner to complete the comeback.

Hayley Scamurra scored her second of the season as Ottawa fell 2-1 to Montreal on Jan. 27 and the streak began with a 3-2 loss on home ice against Boston with Kristin Della Rovere and Adzija providing the offence.

Adzija, the 65th overall pick in the PWHL draft, has been one of the stories of the season for Ottawa.

Selected in the 11th round, the St. Thomas, Ont. native currently leads Ottawa with four goals and six points.

PWHL Minnesota returns home to face Ottawa after a 2-1 road trip, including a loss in Toronto in their last contest.

Kendall Coyne Schofield had Minnesota’s only marker in their 4-1 loss on Feb. 3 at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

They earned a 2-1 overtime victory in New York and fell 4-3 in overtime against Boston during the trip.

This is the second meeting of the season between Ottawa and Minnesota.

Grace Zumwinkle scored and Susanna Tapani had two, including the overtime winner, as Minnesota earned a 3-2, come from behind victory at TD Place on Jan. 17.

Adzija and Harmon had the markers for Ottawa in the loss.