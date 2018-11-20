Columbus Blue Jackets centre Lukas Sedlak appeared to land to head coach John Tortorella’s dog house for failing to stay with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman on his game-winning goal Monday night.

After losing a faceoff to Hyman in the defensive end, Sedlak followed winger John Tavares while Hyman skated freely to the net and tipped in Morgan Rielly's point shot to put the Maple Leafs up 3-2 with just under 4:30 left in the game. Tortorella was visibly upset with Sedlak on the bench after the goal was scored.

“Dumb coverage,” Tortorella said of the play after the game. “It’s Pee Wee coverage and we didn’t handle it. It’s frustrating.

“We played well enough to win, and not to get a point out of it off a simple coverage off the faceoff, it just pisses you off.

“It's dumb.”

Sedlak, 25, was minus-1 in 8:59 of ice time Monday night. He has one assist and a minus-2 rating in 15 games this season.

He wasn't the only player to draw Tortorella's ire as the Columbus coach was also unhappy with defenceman Scott Harrington, who was beat by Mitch Marner on a one-on-one break to set up the Leafs second goal by John Tavares.

“It’s a soft goal,” Tortorella said. “It’s just simply getting outworked off the puck.”

The Blue Jackets have three days off before facing the Maple Leafs again on Friday night, though Tortorella wasn't interested in discussing the rematch after Monday's loss.

“F.A.W league,” he said, before a question about mistakes was even finished. “It’s the find-a-way-to-win league. That’s what this is. There are a ton of mistakes. It is so different from where it used to be. As a coach, you cannot try to correct all those mistakes. You have to find a way to win.”