LONDON — Tottenham secured qualification for next season's Champions League after beating Newcastle 1-0 through Harry Kane's second-half goal to move into third place in the Premier League on Wednesday.

With Chelsea drawing 1-1 with Huddersfield on the other side of London, Tottenham is guaranteed a top-four finish heading into its last game of the season — at home to Leicester on Sunday.

Kane curled in the winner from the edge of the area in the 50th minute for his 28th league goal of the season, leaving the striker three behind Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the race to become the Premier League's top scorer.

Tottenham is two points above fourth-place Liverpool.