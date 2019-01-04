BIRKENHEAD, England — Tottenham recorded the biggest away win in club history on Friday as Fernando Llorente scored a hat trick to help crush fourth-tier Tranmere 7-0 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Tranmere held out until Serge Aurier got Tottenham rolling with a strike from 25 metres (27 yards) five minutes before halftime.

Son Heung-min set up Llorente and Aurier early in the second half and made it 4-0 with a goal of his own in the 57th.

Llorente then added back-to-back goals in the 71st and 72nd before late substitute Harry Kane capped the demolition.

Besides the biggest road victory for the club founded in 1882, it was also its largest margin of victory since beating Wigan Athletic 9-1 in 2009.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports