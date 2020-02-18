LONDON — Tottenham faces the prospect of being without Son Heung-min for several weeks after the forward broke his right arm on Sunday in the win over Aston Villa.

Son was injured in a first-minute challenge with Villa's Ezri Konsa. The South Korea international still completed the 90 minutes and scored twice.

He will undergo surgery this week, Tottenham announced on Tuesday.

“Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son's rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks,” Tottenham said.

The injury leaves Tottenham short up front, with first-choice striker Harry Kane also a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury.

Son has been deputizing as the main frontman since Kane's injury but with both players now missing, Lucas Moura or untested youngster Troy Parrott may be required to step in.

