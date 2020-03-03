The Montreal Impact confirmed the transfer of Victor Wanyama from Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, signing the Kenya midfielder as the club's latest Designated Player.

There was no transfer fee for the player.

The 28-year-old Wanyama made 97 appearances for Spurs over four seasons since signing from Southampton in 2017.

"MLS continues to grow every season and I'm looking forward to bringing further awareness to this team, city and league across Africa," Wanyama said in a statement. "When I spoke to [Impact manager] Thierry [Henry] and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn't have to think twice. He has always been a player that I've admired, and I am really happy to get the opportunity to work with him and to play a part that can ensure that the Montreal Impact have an improved season and hopefully reach the ultimate stages of the competitions in which we compete. I think the Saputo family and the management team in Montreal have a great plan in place and I am hoping I can make a great contribution to the success of this project."

A native of Nairobi, Wanyama came up through the Helsingborg academy before making his senior debut with Belgian side Beerschot in 2008.

In 2011, Wanyama joined Celtic with whom he would win two Scottish Premiership titles before jumping to England with Saints in 2013.

"Victor is an important player with a great career," said the club's sporting director Olivier Renard in a statement. "His undeniable experience will also help support the young players and help them progress."

Internationally, Wanyama has been capped 60 times by Kenya.