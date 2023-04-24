Tottenham Hotspur announced the firing of interim manager Cristian Stellini on Monday, a day after an embarrassing 6-1 rout by Newcastle United.

He will be replaced by former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason, who previously served as interim manager in 2021 upon the firing of Jose Mourinho.

Stellini, 48, had been one of Antonio Conte's lead assistants and assumed the role of manager upon Conte's departure in March.

"Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable," club chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement. "It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine."

Spurs currently sit fifth in the table on 53 points, six behind Manchester United for the final Champions League place, but the Red Devils have two games in hand.

Levy said that he had a meeting with the team earlier on Monday and they had promised a strong finish with six matches remaining.

"I met with the player Committee today - the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season," Levy said. "We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support."

Mason's first match in charge of the squad will be a visit from United on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Mason, who made 53 appearances for the club from 2008 to 2017, was 4-0-3 in his first spell as interim boss.