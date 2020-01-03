Jose Mourinho's worst fears about Harry Kane's injury were confirmed on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur announced that the England striker incurred a torn hamstring during the club's loss to Southampton on Wednesday. While no recovery time was given, Spurs expect to be without their talisman for several weeks at the very least.

Head up. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. pic.twitter.com/tqK526b3Ow — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 3, 2020

"Head up," Kane tweeted. Tough times don't last, tough people do."

Earlier on Friday, Mourinho stated just how vital Kane is for Spurs.

"Everybody knows who he is, what he is, what he means for the team, the fans, the club," Mourinho said. "His quality, the routines that the team has playing with him, every minute of every game he doesn't play we miss, so every match that he doesn't play we're going to miss him."

In 25 appearances in all competitions this season, Kane has 17 goals, including 11 in the league.

Spurs, who sit sixth in the table and six points behind Chelsea for the final Champions League spot, are next in action on Sunday when they visit Middlesbrough in the FA Cup's third round.

Their next league match is set for January 11 when they host leaders Liverpool.