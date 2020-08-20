Tottenham Hotspur announced the signing of Canada defender Shelina Zadorsky on loan for the remainder of 2020 from the National Women Soccer League's Orlando Pride.

Zadorsky, 27, heads to London alongside teammate and Australia international Alanna Kennedy.

“I'm extremely grateful to be given this opportunity to play for Spurs," Zadorsky said in a statement. "I’ve been told so many positive things about the club and after speaking with [head coaches] Karen [Hills] and Juan [Amoros] it felt like a great place for me to continue to develop as a player and help the team."

A native of London, Ont., Zadorsky has been capped 66 times by Canada and was a member of the bronze medal-winning team at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.

A product of Michigan, Zadorsky began her pro career with Perth Glory in the Australian W-League in 2014 before moving to Vittsjo GIK in Sweden in 2015.

She returned to North America and the NWSL in 2016 to play for the Washington Spirit. In 2018, Zadorsky was dealt to the Pride, where she spent the last two seasons.

“It’s clear everyone at this club wants to succeed and continue to grow - I am so excited to be a part of that and I'm looking forward to the physical challenge of the league, competing all year against top forwards, as well as testing my technical ability here in England," Zadorsky said.

Spurs women kick off their Super League campaign on Sept. 6 against West Ham.