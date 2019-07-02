Tottenham Hotspur has smashed its transfer record with a £53.8 million signing of France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon.

Ndombele has signed a five-year deal with the Champions League runners-up.

The deal breaks the club's previous record of £42 million spent on Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax in 2017.

A native of Longjumeau, Ndombele signed from Lyon in 2017 from Amiens. He made 48 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring twice.

The 26-year-old Ndombele has been capped six times by Les Bleus.

Earlier Tuesday, Spurs announced the signing of Leeds winger Jack Clarke, who was immediately loaned back to the the Championship side.

The pair mark the first signings for the club since Lucas Moura was signed from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018.

Spurs became the first team in the Premier League era to go through two transfer windows without signing a player.