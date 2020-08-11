Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton on a five-year, the club announced on Tuesday.

The deal for the Denmark midfielder is believed to be in the neighbourhood of £15 million.

A native of Copenhagen, Hojbjerg made 38 appearances across all competitions for Saints this season.

Hojbjerg, 25, joined Saints in 2016 from Bayern Munich, making 109 Premier League appearances and scoring nine goals over four seasons.

Internationally, Hojbjerg has been capped 33 times by Denmark.

In a separate transaction, Saints announced the permanent signing of full-back Kyle Walker-Peters on a five-year deal from Spurs. The deal is believed to be worth £12 million.

Walker-Peters, 23, joined Southampton on loan in January, making 10 league appearances for the club. A native of London, Walker-Peters is a product of the Spurs academy and made 24 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham over three seasons.