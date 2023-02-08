Spurs' Lloris (knee) out for at least six weeks

If Tottenham Hotspur are to maintain their push for a Champions League place, they will be doing so without their No. 1 until at least April.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is set to miss at least six weeks with a knee injury, the team announced Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Lloris incurred ligament damage in Spurs' 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Former England international Fraser Forster will be called into duty with Lloris out. The Hexham native has only made one league appearance this season, but made 19 starts in the Premier League last year for Southampton.

Spurs currently sit fifth in the Premier League on 39 points, one back of Newcastle for the final Champions League place. Antonio Conte's side visits Leicester City on Sunday in Premier League play before a visit to Milan on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Lloris is in his 11th season at Spurs. He has one more year remaining on his current contract.