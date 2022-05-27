Ivan Perisic appears to be on his way to London.

According to multiple reports, the Croatia winger is set to join former manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur upon the expiry of his contract later this month.

Perisic, 33, has spent the past seven seasons at Inter with a loan to Bayern Munich in 2019-2020. He made 208 Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri, scoring 49 times.

With Inter, Perisic has won the Scudetto in 2021 and the Coppa Italia earlier this month. On loan at Bayern, Perisic was part of the treble-winning side that captured the Bundesliga title, the DFB-Pokal and the 2020 Champions League crown.

A product of the Sochaux academy who made his senior debut in 2007, Perisic has also spent time at Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg.

Internationally, he's been capped 113 times by Croatia, fourth most all-time, and has played at three Euros and two World Cups.

Conte was manager at Inter from 2019 to 2021.

Juventus and Chelsea were also believed to be suitors for Perisic's services.