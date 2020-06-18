Tottenham Hotspur will have a number of its most influential players at manager Jose Mourinho's disposal on Friday when their Premier League season restarts.

Striker Harry Kane and winger Son Heung-min will both start against Mourinho's old club after significant injuries derailed their seasons. France midfielder Moussa Sissoko also returns from injury.

All three players had been expected to miss the remainder of the season, but the 100-day pause in league play due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic means that all three men are fit to return.

"He is working extremely well, I can tell you no problem he is going to start the game," Mourinho said of Kane, who had been out of action since a Jan. 1 hamstring injury against Newcastle that required surgery. "Does he have 90 minutes, 80, 70, 60? Only the game will tell us that."

Kane, 26, had 17 goals across all competitions this season prior to his absence.

Son, 28, returned to his native South Korea in February for forearm surgery.

Friday's match against the Red Devils is a critical one for Spurs' ambition to return to the Champions League. Tottenham currently sits eighth in the table, four points behind United in fifth and seven behind Chelsea for the final Champions League place.