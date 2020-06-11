Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli received a one-game suspension and a £50,000 fine from the FA on Thursday for a social media post he made about COVID-19.

The FA charged the 24-year-old Alli in February over a Snapchat post from earlier that month in which Alli appeared to mock an Asian man in an airport in reference to the coronavirus. Alli later deleted the video and posted an apology on the Chinese Weebo platform.

Alli was charged with a breach of Rule E3, a guideline for social media posts. In addition to the suspension and fine, the England international was also ordered to under take an education course.

"In response to the FA decision, I would like to apologize again for any offence caused by my behaviour," Alli said in a statement Thursday. "It was an extremely poorly judged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could ever have imagined.

"I'm grateful that The FA has confirmed that my actions were not racist because I despise racism of any kind. We all need to be mindful of the words and actions we use and how they can be perceived by others."

Alli will miss Tottenham's first match when the Premier League returns, home to Manchester United on 19 June.