MUNICH — Bayern Munich signed forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer Monday as the European champions try to add extra squad depth to cope with a punishing schedule.

The 31-year-old Choupo-Moting, who was born in Germany but represents Cameroon internationally, left Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expired at the end of last season. He signed a contract through June 30.

Choupo-Moting scored the winning goal for PSG in stoppage time in the 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League quarterfinals. His last game for PSG was as a substitute as Bayern beat the French club 1-0 in the final.

Choupo-Moting gives Bayern coach Hansi Flick more cover for centre forward Robert Lewandowski.

“He gives our squad in the attack, and especially in the centre, a depth which we are going to need,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžic said in a statement.

Also, Tottenham sent defender Ryan Sessegnon on loan to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim after he was left out of manager Jose Mourinho's plans for the 2020-21 season.

Sessegnon signed for Tottenham from Fulham last year but made only 12 appearances, none of them after the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season. The 20-year-old English player hasn't played this season and was only named in the squad for one Europa League qualifying game.

The signing of Sergio Reguilon at left back made Sessegnon third choice in that position at Tottenham behind the Spaniard and Ben Davies.

Sessegnon is a flexible player who can play left back or in more attacking roles along the left side. Hoffenheim said the deal was a season-long loan and indicated he could replace injured Greek player Konstantinos Stafylidis.

Hoffenheim also agreed a loan deal for former Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy from Schalke for the season. The 30-year-old Rudy returns for his third stint at the club. He has already made 227 Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim, more than any other player.

Schalke said that loaning out Rudy “financially unburdens” the club. Schalke is slashing costs as it tries to make up for years of big spending while the coronavirus pandemic hits revenues.

Hoffenheim is in sixth place in the Bundesliga after winning two of its first three games of the season, including a surprise 4-1 victory over defending champion Bayern Munich on Sept. 27.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports