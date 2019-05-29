TORONTO — The Touchdown Atlantic CFL game in Moncton, N.B., will be an afternoon game instead of an evening contest in an effort to attract more fans from across the region.

Schooners Sports and Entertainment, a group trying to bring a CFL team to Halifax, and the league announced Wednesday the Montreal Alouettes-Toronto Argonauts game on Aug. 25 will now be played at 1 p.m. ADT. It was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

"We have heard from fans and partners that an afternoon start time is significantly preferred, and the reasoning has been simple yet powerful — the entire region of Atlantic Canada wants the opportunity to be at this exciting professional sports event," Anthony LeBlanc, founding partner of SSE, said in a statement. "A 1 p.m. ADT start time allows the full region to come together for this great game."

The group also announced it has secured bus transfers from Charlottetown, Fredericton, Halifax and Saint John, N.B., to bring fans to the game.

The Alouettes-Argos game marks the fourth CFL regular-season contest in Moncton.