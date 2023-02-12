TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Toulouse proved lethal in transition to stun fifth-place Rennes 3-1 in the French league on Sunday.

Rennes has now lost three of its last four league games to lose ground in the race for Champions League spots while Toulouse moved into the middle of the table.

The hosts opened the scoring on a counterattack in the 27th minute when Rafael Ratao converted a rebound after goalkeeper Steve Mandanda palmed Fares Chaibi’s shot onto the post.

A minute later, Toulouse capitalized on a turnover by Arthur Theate to double its lead. Mandanda saved Chaibi’s long-range strike, but Morocco winger Zakaria Aboukhlal followed up to tap home.

Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga made it 3-0 with a first-time effort in the 37th to notch his eighth league goal.

Rennes scored a consolation goal in the 55th when Toulouse centerback Anthony Rouault turned a cross from Jeremy Doku into his own net.

Toulouse also hit the post twice in the 67th through Aboukhlal and substitute Denis Genreau.

The 23rd round ends later Sunday with Lyon vs. Lens, Lille vs. Strasbourg, Montpellier vs. Brest, Reims vs. Troyes, Angers vs. Auxerre, and Nantes vs. Lorient.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain had its lead atop the standings cut to five points after losing 3-1 at Monaco on Saturday.

