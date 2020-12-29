Canada has played itself into an advantageous position at Spengler Cup

DAVOS, Switzerland — Joel Janatuinen scored two third-period goals to lift TPS Turku past host HC Davos 3-1 in the quarterfinal at the Spengler Cup on Sunday.

TPS Turku will now face Canada in Monday's semifinal.

Yannick Frehner opened the scoring at 8:42 of the first period for HC Davos, who have won this event a record 15 times.

However, just seven minutes later, Lauri Pajuniemi levelled the game before the end of the period.

Janatuinen then scored his first at 8:42 of the third period to grab the lead. He scored the insurance goal with just 4:07 to spare in the game.

HC OCELARI TRINEC 3 SALAVAT YULAEV UFA 2

DAVOS, Switzerland — Rostislav Martynek scored with 9:21 left to play as HC Ocelari Trinec edged Salavat Yulaev Ufa to advance to the semifinal against HC Ambri-Piotta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2019.