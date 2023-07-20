Tracking the Canadians at The Open Championship

The final major of the men's golf calendar is underway with the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

Nick Taylor and Corey Conners are the two Canadians in the field at Hoylake and both are looking for their first career major title. Conners is mid-way through his round, while Taylor has yet to tee off.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at each of their progress in Round 1:

Corey Conners

Overall: E, T23

Leader: -5

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 3 (Par 4): Bogey, +2

Hole 4 (Par 4): Birdie, +1

Hole 5 (Par 5): Birdie, E

Hole 6 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 7 (Par 4): Par, E

Nick Taylor

Tee time: 10:21 a.m. ET