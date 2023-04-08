Tracking the Canadians in Round 3 at The Masters
Published
Mackenzie Hughes will be the lone Canadian to play the weekend at The Masters after finished 1-over after Round 2.
Mackenzie Hughes
Round 1: 76 (4-over)
Round 2: 69 (3-under)
Round 3: In progress (started on 10)
Tournament: (2-over)
2023 Masters - Round 3
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|Score
|5
|5
|2
|4
|6
|4
|Round Score
|+1
|+2
|+1
|E
|+2
|+1
How he qualified: Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship last October, scoring him an invite to the 2023 Masters.