Tracking the Canadians in Round 3 at The Masters

Mackenzie Hughes will be the lone Canadian to play the weekend at The Masters after finished 1-over after Round 2.

You can watch action from the 2023 Masters LIVE on TSN, TSN+, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes

Round 1: 76 (4-over)

Round 2: 69 (3-under)

Round 3: In progress (started on 10)

Tournament: (2-over)

2023 Masters - Round 3 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 Score 5 5 2 4 6 4 Round Score +1 +2 +1 E +2 +1

How he qualified: Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship last October, scoring him an invite to the 2023 Masters.