Fleury and reigning national champ Einarson post victories at the Masters

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Tracy Fleury defeated Japan's Tori Koana 6-5 and reigning Canadian champion Kerri Einarson beat Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 8-5 on Thursday morning at the Masters.

Koana scored singles in each of the last three ends but couldn't pull even with Fleury, who advanced to Friday's B-bracket final of the triple-knockout draw.

Fleury, from East St. Paul, Man., will next face Einarson, from Gimli, Man., for a berth in the weekend playoffs at the season-opening Grand Slam of Curling event. The loser will fall into the C-bracket.

In other early games, Sweden's Anna Hasselborg edged Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque 6-5 and South Korea's Hye Rin Kim dropped a 10-4 decision to Sweden's Isabella Wrana.

Three more draws were scheduled for later Thursday at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

The finals are scheduled on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.