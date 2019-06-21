Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

VANCOUVER - The volume has been turned up on the noise surrounding Tyson Barrie’s future with the Colorado Avalanche in the last 48 hours.

Whether or not Barrie remains with Colorado beyond NHL Draft weekend remains to be seen, but one thing is crystal clear: the Avalanche are listening to offers for the defenceman.

Barrie has rejoined the TSN Trade Bait list at No. 5 after being a staple on the board in recent off-seasons. Talk surrounding a number of big-name defencemen, including P.K. Subban (No. 7) and Kris Letang (No. 12), is heating up here in Vancouver.

But Barrie remains on the front burner.

The hometown Vancouver Canucks headline a list of teams believed to be interested in the Victoria, B.C., native. Barrie would certainly be one way to make a splash as host of the draft.

It’s easy to imagine the endless power play possibilities with the right-shooting Barrie setting up left-shooting Calder Trophy winner Elias Pettersson.

Barrie, 27, is entering the final season of his four-year, $22 million deal signed in 2016. He is coming off a 59-point season – one that could vault him into the $9 million range on his next contract.

Barrie has collected 116 points over the last two seasons. That’s more than Erik Karlsson, Drew Doughty, Seth Jones, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Subban and Letang,

If projected No. 1 defenceman Bowen Byram falls into Colorado’s lap at No. 4 overall – the pick once held by the Ottawa Senators – that could certainly make GM Joe Sakic’s decision to part ways with Barrie easier. They are already well positioned on the right side with Cale Makar and Erik Johnson.

The Avalanche are looking to add to their scoring depth beyond Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, who requires a new contract as one of the high-profile restricted free agents who will set the market this summer.

For now, Sakic has informed teams that he is perfectly willing to play out this season – as the up-and-coming Avalanche hope to contend for the Stanley Cup – with Barrie as an “own rental” and risk letting him walk next summer for nothing.

Stay tuned.

