Frank Seravalli

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter

|Archive

VANCOUVER - The volume has been turned up on the noise surrounding Tyson Barrie’s future with the Colorado Avalanche in the last 48 hours.

Whether or not Barrie remains with Colorado beyond NHL Draft weekend remains to be seen, but one thing is crystal clear: the Avalanche are listening to offers for the defenceman.

Barrie has rejoined the TSN Trade Bait list at No. 5 after being a staple on the board in recent off-seasons. Talk surrounding a number of big-name defencemen, including P.K. Subban (No. 7) and Kris Letang (No. 12), is heating up here in Vancouver.

But Barrie remains on the front burner.

The hometown Vancouver Canucks headline a list of teams believed to be interested in the Victoria, B.C., native. Barrie would certainly be one way to make a splash as host of the draft.

It’s easy to imagine the endless power play possibilities with the right-shooting Barrie setting up left-shooting Calder Trophy winner Elias Pettersson.

Barrie, 27, is entering the final season of his four-year, $22 million deal signed in 2016. He is coming off a 59-point season – one that could vault him into the $9 million range on his next contract.

Barrie has collected 116 points over the last two seasons. That’s more than Erik Karlsson, Drew Doughty, Seth Jones, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Subban and Letang,

If projected No. 1 defenceman Bowen Byram falls into Colorado’s lap at No. 4 overall – the pick once held by the Ottawa Senators – that could certainly make GM Joe Sakic’s decision to part ways with Barrie easier. They are already well positioned on the right side with Cale Makar and Erik Johnson.

The Avalanche are looking to add to their scoring depth beyond Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, who requires a new contract as one of the high-profile restricted free agents who will set the market this summer.

For now, Sakic has informed teams that he is perfectly willing to play out this season – as the up-and-coming Avalanche hope to contend for the Stanley Cup – with Barrie as an “own rental” and risk letting him walk next summer for nothing.

Stay tuned.

Here is the latest TSN Trade Bait board, which always seeks to blend a player’s prominence with his likelihood of a trade:

 

The Top 40

 
Trend Player Pos Age GP G PTS Cap Hit Years
  1. Nikita Zaitsev, TOR RD 27 81 3 14 $4.5M 5
  2. Jason Zucker, MIN LW 27 81 21 42 $5.5M 4
  3. Phil Kessel, PIT RW 31 82 27 82 $6.8M 3
  4. Ryan Murray, CBJ LD 25 56 1 29 $2.85M RFA
Embedded Image 5. Tyson Barrie, COL RD 27 78 14 59 $5.5M 1
  6. Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG LW 23 62 21 37 $6M 6
Embedded Image 7. P.K. Subban, NSH RD 30 63 9 31 $9M 3
  8. Shayne Gostisbehere, PHI LD 26 78 9 37 $4.5M 4
Embedded Image 9. Chris Kreider, NYR LW 28 79 28 54 $4.63M 1
  10. Canucks' 1st Round Pick 10th OV          
  11. Jimmy Vesey, NYR LW 26 81 17 35 $2.28M 1
Embedded Image 12. Kris Letang, PIT RD 32 65 16 56 $7.25M 3
  13. Travis Hamonic, CGY RD 28 69 7 19 $3.86M 1
  14. Connor Brown, TOR RW 25 82 8 29 $2.1M 1
  15. Kyle Turris, NSH C 29 55 7 23 $6M 5
  16. Michael Frolik, CGY LW 31 65 16 34 $4.3M 1
  17. Colin Miller, VGK RD 26 65 3 29 $3.88M 3
  18. Nazem Kadri, TOR C 28 73 16 44 $4.5M 3
  19. Dougie Hamilton, CAR RD 26 82 18 39 $5.75M 2
  20. Mathieu Perreault, WPG LW 31 82 15 30 $4.13M 2
  21. Penguins' 1st Round Pick 21st OV          
Embedded Image 22. Patrick Marleau, TOR LW 39 82 16 37 $6.25M 1
  23. Garret Sparks, TOR G 25 20 3.15 .902 $750K 1
  24. James Reimer, FLA G 31 36 3.09 .900 $3.4M 2
  25. Chris Tanev, VAN RD 29 55 2 12 $4.45M 1
  26. David Clarkson, VGK RW 35 0 0 LTIR $5.25M 1
Embedded Image 27. Jesse Puljujarvi, EDM RW 21 46 4 9 $925K RFA
  28. Kevin Shattenkirk, NYR RD 30 73 2 28 $6.65M 2
  29. Canes' 1st Round Pick 28th OV          
  30. Adam Larsson, EDM RD 26 82 3 20 $4.17M 2
  31. James Neal, CGY RW 31 63 7 19 $5.75M 4
  32. Milan Lucic, EDM LW 30 79 6 20 $6M 4
  33. Loui Eriksson, VAN LW 33 81 11 29 $6M 3
  34. Artem Anisimov, CHI C 30 78 15 37 $4.55M 2
  35. Jack Johnson, PIT LD 32 82 1 13 $3.25M 4
  36. Adam Henrique, ANA C 29 82 18 42 $5.83M 5
  37. Victor Rask, MIN C 26 49 3 9 $4M 3
  38. Mike Hoffman, FLA LW 29 82 36 70 $5.19M 1
  39. Artemi Panarin, CBJ RW 27 79 28 87 $6M UFA
  40. Mitch Marner, TOR RW 22 82 26 94 $894K RFA
 

 